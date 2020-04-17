Fund to hand out £200,000 to north-east communities

A report to be heard by councillors next week will set out the amount to be received by each area in Aberdeenshire under its Community Resilience Fund.

The local authority agreed to set up a fund to the value of £200,000 on March 18.

Councillors have been asked to approve proposals for the division of the funds.

It will include £20,000 being given to each of the six areas in Aberdeenshire, and a further £80,000 available to the whole of Aberdeenshire.

The report said: “It is proposed that each of the six areas will have a base allocation of £20,000, which will be allocated by area managers, informing ward members.

“The balance of £80,000 is available to all of Aberdeenshire and will be administered by the chair of the Community Resilience and Partnership Workstream.

“Applications should come from constituted groups, or groups affiliated to a constituted group and which hold a bank account.”

Each group that successfully applies can be awarded a sum of up to £2,000.

Criteria for being eligible for the money will be flexible, but usage must be connected to community resilience.

They will be available on a first come first served basis.

The report will be heard on Thursday April 23.