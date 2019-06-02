Fund-raising event will help north-east youngsters learn safe driving skills

An event is set to take place to raise funds to support safe driving for north-east youngsters.

Rrrrallye Fun Day will take place at the Keith Community and Leisure Centre on Sunday, June 16.

The event raises money for Rrrrallye Youth Drive which supports youngsters from the ages 14-17 in going through Pass Plus, an advanced driving test and other advanced driving courses.

It was set up by north-east woman Linda Harper in memory of her son, 17-year-old Stuart Harper, who died in May 2008 when the car in which he was a passenger hit a tree on the A95 Banff-Keith road near Cornhill.

The event, which begins at 10am and runs until 4pm, will include stalls from the emergency services and car clubs, as well as entertainment and food stalls.