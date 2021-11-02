Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Function room across road from Bridge of Alford hotel approved despite fears for safety of serving staff

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
02/11/2021, 4:17 pm Updated: 02/11/2021, 4:24 pm
The James Sheriff's stores building at Bridge of Alford is now poised for a new lease of life.

Councillors have paved the way for a hotel to open a new function room across the road from the building – despite fears for the safety of serving staff.

Developers recently lodged plans to create a new function room across the street from the Forbes Arms Hotel at Bridge of Alford, the logistics of which caused some raised eyebrows.

Donside Community Council complained to Aberdeenshire Council that the proposal could lead to waiting staff being knocked down while carrying trays across the road.

Tullynessle and Forbes Community Hall and Association also flagged concerns about the safety of the catering workers transporting food and equipment.

James Sheriff’s Bridge Of Alford Stores And Post Office. Picture by Julia Sidell

Morrison Campbell Estates had to vow to carry out a string of safety improvements in order to get the green light from the local authority.

The changes were detailed during a meeting of the Marr area committee today.

New road signs among mitigating measures

Councillors heard the application received five objections from locals who raised concerns regarding noise, anti-social behaviour as well as road safety.

Revised plans were provided showing details of alterations to the junction of the A944 and Bridge of Alford Road.

The amendments were made to “better define” the junction while also providing drop kerbs to make it safer for staff to cross the road.

Signs warning drivers of pedestrians in the area will also be installed following a request by councillor Robbie Withey.

The Forbes Arms at Bridge of Alford.

Community facility welcomed

It all comes as part of plans to bring a historic former general store and emporium building back to life.

The former Bridge of Alford Stores and Post Office buildings will now blossom into a multi-purpose community facility designed for events, meetings and activities.

Aberdeenshire Council planners had recommended the scheme be approved to find a “long-term use” for “a historical asset”.

Committee chairman councillor John Latham welcomed the proposal saying it was the “last piece of the puzzle” and would provide community space which is “of great need in the area”.

Councillor Peter Argyle says the scheme is “fabulous”.

Mr Withey added that he was “very supportive” of the plan as it will bring the building back in use.

Meanwhile councillor Peter Argyle said it was “fabulous” to see the renovated building after it had been derelict for so many years.

He also noted that the improvements to the road junction would make a “significant” difference for people crossing to and from the hotel and for other road users.

James Sheriff’s store had proud history

James Sheriff’s Bridge of Alford Stores was a “thriving general store and emporium” and employed over a dozen members of staff.

It sold everything from “sugar and soap to scythes and cattle cake”.

It was also the twice-yearly destination for people from miles around as they “settled their accounts at May and Martinmass”.

The shop was built and run by the Sheriff family for several generations up to the 1960s but the building had lain derelict for many years.

