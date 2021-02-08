Fun in the snow: North-east dad spends 10 hours creating igloo for son

A north-east dad decided to make the most of weekend snow by creating an igloo for his son.

What he thought would be a few-hour job, ended up taking most of the day, with Ross Campbell spending 10 hours on the fun snow project.

“Basically, I woke up on Saturday morning and we had quite a lot of snow in our garden, so I told our little boy that we’ll try to build an igloo that day,” said Ross from Westhill.

Ross, who works as a project engineer, said: “I started at 9am and didn’t finish until 7pm.”

© Supplied by Ross Campbell

His son Otis, who’s six, tried to help his dad build the snow fort.

Ross said: “He came out dressed in his hi-vis jacket and tried to help out, but he was happier just playing in the snow.”

While Otis asked if they could sleep in the igloo, parents Ross and Tracey didn’t think it’d be the best idea.

However, the family plans to have a movie night in the igloo later this week.

This was the first time Ross tried to create any kind of snow fort.

“Basically, I had no idea what I was doing,” Ross laughed.

“I kind of just made it up as I went along.”

Looking at the weather forecast, Ross hopes the igloo will last till the weekend.

“It’s kind of frozen already,” Ross said.

Ross’ son wasn’t the only one impressed by the igloo, with Campbell family’s neighbours praising his efforts too.

Ross added: “When my neighbours were clearing their driveway they commented on the igloo and said it was a great effort.”

