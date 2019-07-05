Fun and games as Aberdeen community gets set for gala day

An Aberdeen community is set to host a gala event this weekend.

Final preparations are under way for the Danestone Gala which is due to be held tomorrow.

An annual event, it boasts a number of different events.

There will be a range of activities for both adults and children on the day, which include a climbing wall, pony rides, tombolas, bottle stalls and various different craft stalls.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

There will also be a lucky dip, hook a duck, gala raffle, coconut shy, face painting, crockery smash and more.

Refreshments are available for purchase, and there will be a barbeque.

The free event takes place in the community area on Fairview Street, Danestone, between 11am and 3pm, with everyone welcome.

This year it will be opened by Lord Provost Barney Crockett.