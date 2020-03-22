Full steam ahead as village gears up for station’s return

The north-east’s newest railway station is on track to welcome its first passengers after the date for its first day of service was revealed.

Work on the £14.5 million facility at Kintore is continuing with services due to arrive at the hub on May 17.

It means that for the first time in almost 60 years trains will stop at the village as it makes up part of the Aberdeen-Inverness Improvement Project.

The project has been made possible by the double-tracking of the line between Aberdeen and Inverurie.

A spokesman for Network Rail confirmed the opening date.

He said: “The station will enter operation from the May 2020 timetable change.

“That means Sunday May 17 is the date of the first services.”

Kintore is being built by Network Rail and main contractor BAM Nuttall.

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, welcomed the progress being made.

He said: “It’s important we encourage the use of public transport and a new station at Kintore will make it easier for people in the area to travel to destinations such as Aberdeen.

“The new facility also ensures communities in and around Kintore will be better connected to Scotland’s rail network as a whole for many years to come.”

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin said: “I know what a major improvement this station will be for commuters in the north-east and I’m particularly hopeful it will help to relieve parking pressures on Inverurie.

“Access to greener forms of transport is such an important step to tackling the climate crisis and this new station will make a real difference leading the way in green travel.”

The original Kintore station opened in 1854 but closed as part of the 1960s Beeching cuts.

Construction work on the new station began in March last year and the transport hub is the first to be built in the region since Laurencekirk in 2009.

Last week, it was revealed Kintore train station’s green credentials had been boosted by offering electric car parking spaces.

A total of 24 of the 168 spaces at Kintore can be used by motorists looking to boost their vehicles.

Graeme Stewart, Network Rail’s senior sponsor for Kintore, said: “Rail is already among the most sustainable forms of transport and we are committed to working alongside the Scottish Government to decarbonise the rail industry by 2035.”

He added: “Work on the new station is progressing to plan.”