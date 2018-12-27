Full marks as new Aberdeen academy reflects on first 100 days

A new £47 million academy has marked 100 days of success and challenges – and has already scooped its first sports trophy.

State-of-the-art Lochside Academy opened after the summer holidays and has already made its mark on pupils, teachers and the community.

The school, which can hold 1,350 pupils, was built to replace Torry and Kincorth academies.

To mark the 100-day milestone, head teacher Neil Hendry and education convener Councillor John Wheeler sat down with the Evening Express to speak about the progress the school has seen so far.

Mr Hendry said: “The young people, who are the most important, have settled in well.

“The three communities – Cove, Torry and Kincorth – have come together and they are getting on really well.

“Yes, we have had a few challenges, but that’s what schools do.

“There was a huge amount of work done by a number of people, by Kincorth and Torry staff and primary schools’ staff.

“That was key for coming in and beginning life as Lochside Academy pupils.

“It’s still early days – 100 days in a school year is not a lot – but we’re already starting to find our identity as a school.

“It’s an ongoing piece of work.”

As for students enjoying the new school, Mr Hendry said the youngsters are enjoying the “fantastic state-of-the-art facilities”.

The school houses a 25m swimming pool, dance studio and sports pitches.

Mr Hendry added: “Whether they’re a scientist, musician or an athlete – they have the best of the best here.

“This means that very quickly we have seen a number of clubs and activities come from it.”

Lochside pupils are taking part in activities such as the Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme and the school band has performed at Aberdeen City Council’s Children and Young People’s Awards ceremony.

Mr Henry added the school has already experienced a number of firsts.

He said: “Our junior girls’ team won the Scottish under-14 Sevens Cup down at Toryglen in Glasgow.

“That’s quite an achievement. It’s not very often that Aberdeen City schools are in Scottish cups.

“They went down and took the trophy home and I’m just hoping that’s an omen there might be more coming.”

Lochside Academy is also the first school in the city to become a School of Basketball, similar to the SFA’s School of Football initiative.

The project aims to help first and second year youngsters develop social and academic skills through sport.

As part of a Christmas charity appeal on behalf of the Rotary Shoebox Scheme, pupils filled 77 shoeboxes with gifts for less fortunate children and families of Eastern European countries.

Mr Wheeler said: “It has been wonderful to hear how the staff and young people have been settling in to the new school year.

“I have taken quite a keen interest on their Twitter page and you only have to look at it for a short period of time to get a real flavour of the achievements and the amount of work, and the quality of work, going on in the school.

“The investment we made as a local authority, we are already starting to see the fruits of that.

“It’s only 100 days in but to see all of that is excellent and I look forward to seeing the months and years ahead.”

Some of the new features the school offers are a special industrial room which gives pupils the space to fix cars and a recording room equipped with Apple computers.

Pupils are also benefiting from new facilities such as a fitness suite, games hall and adjacent garden.