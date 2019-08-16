Full list of Aberdeen city centre road closures for pro-independence march

Several roads in Aberdeen city centre will close tomorrow as a pro-independence march takes place.
The measures have been introduced in order to ensure public safety during the All Under One Banner pro-indy march.
Around 10,000 people are expected to turn out at the event, which will start at Albyn Place at 1.30pm and end at the Castlegate, to show their support for Scottish independence.
The following road closures will be in place:
- Albyn Place from St Swithin Street to Alford Place 12:00-15:00
- Alford Place from Albyn Place to Union Street 12:00-15:00
- Castle Street from Union Street to King Street 13:15-17:00
- King Street from Union Street to West North Street 13:15-17:00
- Prince Arthur Street from Albyn Place to Albyn Terrace Lane12:00-15:00
- Albyn Grove from Albyn Place to Albyn Lane 12:00-15:00
- Albyn Grove from Albyn Place to Queens Terrace 12:00-15:00
- Rubislaw Place from Albyn Place to Waverley Place 12:00-15:00
- Victoria Street from Alford Place to Thistle Place 12:00-15:00
- Union Street from Alford Place to Market Street 13:15-15:00
- Union Street from Market Street to Castle Street 13:15-17:00
- Holburn Street from Alford Place to Union Grove 13:15-15:00
- Chapel Street from Union Street to Thistle Street 13:15-15:00
- Union Row from Union Street to Union Wynd 13:15 -15:00
- Bon Accord Street from Union Street to Langstane Place 13:15-15:00
- South Silver Street from Union Street to Diamond Lane 13:00-15:00
- Crown Street from Union Street to Langstane Place 13:15-15:00
- Diamond Street from Union Street to Diamond Lane 13:15-15:00
- Union Terrace from Union Street to Rosemount Viaduct 13:15-15:00
- Bridge Street from Union Street to Bridge Place 13:15-15:00
- Back Wynd from Union Street to Schoolhill 13:15-15:00
- Market Street from Union Street to Hadden Street 13:15-15:00
- St Catherines Wynd from Union Street to Netherkirkgate 13:15-15:00
- Broad Street from Union Street to Queens Street 13:15-15:00
- Exchequer Row at its junction with Castle Street 13:15-15:00
- Marischal Street at its junction with Castle Street 13:15 -17:00