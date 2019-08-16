Full list of Aberdeen city centre road closures for pro-independence march

Several roads in Aberdeen city centre will close tomorrow as a pro-independence march takes place.

The measures have been introduced in order to ensure public safety during the All Under One Banner pro-indy march.

Around 10,000 people are expected to turn out at the event, which will start at Albyn Place at 1.30pm and end at the Castlegate, to show their support for Scottish independence.

The following road closures will be in place: