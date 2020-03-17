Full List: Most popular baby names in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire revealed

The most popular names in the north-east have been revealed today.

The latest figures, which cover the whole of 2019, include every name given to a boy or girl born in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire.

The most popular boys’ name in Aberdeen was is Jack, with James the most popular in Aberdeenshire.

For girls, the most popular name in Aberdeen is Olivia, with Sophie the most popular baby name for Aberdeenshire.

Below, our two interactive tables will allow you to search for your, or your child’s name in either Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire and view the top 10 for each council area.

