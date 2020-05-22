Full List: Covid-19 fund names north-east charities set to receive share of £160,000

Delighted charity bosses have told how money from an emergency Covid-19 fund will help them deliver vital services to the north-east community.

On Thursday, a total of 24 charities were named successful in receiving over £160,000 worth of financial aid from the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust Aberdeen Covid-19 Hardship Fund.

While 51 locally registered charities applied for the first allocation of funding, just under half were awarded funds in the first round.

Every penny will be used to help citizens who are experiencing severe financial hardship due to the pandemic in Aberdeen.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Since its launch on May 1, the hardship fund has so far raised £189,410 in donations, including £100,000 from Aberdeen City Council via the Common Good Fund.

The largest grant – a sum of £35,000- has been awarded to Aberdeen FC Community Trust (AFCCT.)

Volunteers from AFCCT and Aberdeen Football Club have been delivering much-needed food parcels to the most vulnerable families across the city.

The work is part of its #StillStandingFree campaign, which aims to support fans and the wider community.

A further 500-800 families will benefit from their food donations, thanks to the funds from the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust.

The organisation has been able to reach out to over 8,500 fans through their welfare calls, and have ensured that almost 3,000 children are getting at least one wholesome meal a day.

Liz Bowie, chief executive of AFCCT, said: “We are thrilled to be included in these allocations from the Lord Provost’s Trust, not only because the funds will enable us to continue our food deliveries, but also because it recognises the positive impact we’ve been making across our city and beyond.”

Grants from the hardship fund range from £2,000 to £35,000, and all money will go directly to supporting individuals and families by providing food, nappies, clothing, toiletries, energy costs, equipment for clients, or small hardship payments.

Among those who will receive support are vulnerable and at-risk groups including people experiencing poverty or ill health, people with disabilities, ethnic minorities, unemployed people, children and young persons, older people and others affected by the pandemic.

It is estimated that this first round of funding will support approximately 3,640 individuals and 630 families with over 5,000 food parcels and 20,000 meals being provided.

A total of £15,000 was awarded to Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) for their crucial work in the region, which sees the charity deliver food parcels to those most in need.

The funds will allow the organisation to help struggling families and tackle child poverty.

Lisa Duthie, chief executive of CFINE said: “CFINE is delighted to receive this grant from the Lord Provost’s Hardship Fund which during the Covid-19 crisis will be used to ensure that every child in a family that requires an emergency food parcel will now receive an additional fresh fruit pack.”

And AberNecessities, a well-loved charity which focuses on supporting underprivileged families, received £6,692 from the Covid-19 fund.

Michelle Herd, co-founder & chief operating officer of the charity, said: “The kindness of Aberdeen City continues to make us proud.

“This money will enable us to provide more local families with essentials to care for their babies and children as this crisis continues.

“On behalf of the smallest and most vulnerable members of our community we thank the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust for granting this money to Abernecessities.”

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett has praised the efforts of Aberdeen residents and charities, and said he has never been so proud “to be Aberdonian.”

He said: “The support and generosity shown by ordinary local folk and big business to the Aberdeen Covid-19 hardship fund has been overwhelming.

“On behalf of The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust I’d like to say thank you to everyone who has contributed.

“It’s clear from the range of charities set to receive funding that a great many individuals, families and communities across the city will benefit.

“I’ve never been so proud to be an Aberdonian.”

Mervyn Donald, deacon convenor, of The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen said: “We are ecstatic at the response from the citizens of Aberdeen.

“The number of individuals this is going to help is extensive and this will have such a positive impact on what has been for many local people and families a dark time.

“Having healthy nutritious meals are something that many of us take for granted, so we are pleased to be able to support local food banks that will make sure that no one has to worry where their next meal is coming from during this time.”

At present, the hardship fund remains open and applications are still being accepted for local charities who are continuing to offer support during the coronavirus crisis.

New applications are being accepted until 11.59pm on Friday 29 May 2020.

To apply, visit https://www.aberdeencovid19.org/apply

Donations are still being sought and a special crowdfunding page has been set up at www.aberdeencovid19.org

Any organisation or individual wishing to discuss making a sizable donation can email lordprovost@aberdeencity.gov.uk and mark it for the attention of Garry Watson, Clerk to The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust.

Twenty-four charities have been awarded a share of £160,000 from the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust Aberdeen Covid-19 Hardship Fund

The successful applicants are: