Full List: All the north-east bars offering free pints of Tennents

Tennents will be raising a glass to Aberdeen residents by buying them a pint.
Complimentary pints of Tennents Lager and Tennent’s Light will be waiting for people in the north-east to enjoy at licensed premises.
Bars, restaurants, hotels and sports clubs in Aberdeen including The Illicit Still, Soul Bar and No.10 Bar and Restaurant have signed up and are looking forward to serving their customers pints of the beer soon.
It forms part of Tennent’s Dedicated to You campaign which will bring together friends and families after months of absence.
Drinkers can claim their complimentary pint at Tennentsdedicatedtoyou.com
They can also share the campaign with someone close to them to allow them to sign up to get a fresh quality pint in one of the thousands of participating bars.
Kenny Gray, Managing Director at Tennent’s, said: “For the last 135 years, Tennent’s Lager has been dedicated to Scotland and proud to serve the freshest, quality pints to pubs and drinkers across the country.
“From moments with friends and family to birthdays, holidays, anniversaries and graduations – the list of things we’ve all missed during this difficult period is endless – and we know that going to the pub ranks highly.
“After work drinks, cosy pub lunches and memorable nights out with friends have all been put on hold for nearly four long months.
“But we can now finally look forward to celebrating these important milestones once again while creating new ones and what better way to welcome everyone back than by dedicating a pint of Tennent’s Lager or Tennent’s Light to Scotland.”
A video has been created showcasing this new campaign:
The list of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire pubs is here, although not all have reopened yet:
- 22 CLUB
- 524 BAR
- ABERDEEN SQUASH RAQUETS CLUB
- ABERGELDIE BAR
- ABERGELDIE BOWLING CLUB
- AIREDALE
- ANGUS AND ALE
- BEEKIES NEUK
- BIELDSIDE INN
- BON ACCORD GOLF CLUB
- BRIDGE BAR
- BRIG O’ DEE BAR & LOUNGE
- BUCHAN HOTEL
- BUTCHERS ARMS
- CHEERZ BAR & CLUB
- CROWN BAR
- DENMORE PARK SPORTS & SOCIAL CLUB
- DUTCHMILL HOTEL
- EAST END FC SOCIAL CLUB
- FERRYHILL HOUSE HOTEL
- FOUNTAIN BAR
- GREAT WESTERN HOTEL
- HAWTHORN BAR
- HAYLOFT BAR
- ILLICIT STILL
- INNOFLATE
- JAFFS
- KIRKGATE BAR
- LEYS HOTEL
- MASADA BAR
- MCGINTY’S
- NEW GREENTREES
- NEWMACHAR HOTEL
- NIGG BAY GOLF CLUB
- NO.10 TAVERN
- NORTHERN LIGHTS
- PALM COURT
- PETERHEAD GOLF CLUB
- PORTALS BAR
- PORTLAND CLUB
- PORTLETHEN GOLF CLUB
- PROHIBITION
- REGENT BRIDGE BAR
- RICHMOND ARMS
- ROWAN TREE BAR
- SOUL BAR
- SPIRIT LEVEL
- SPORTSMAN CLUB
- ST OLAF HOTEL
- THE ABERLOUR HOTEL
- THE AIREDALE
- THE BRIDGE STREET SOCIAL CLUB
- THE GLOBE INN
- THE MASH TUN
- THE NEW INN
- THE PADDOCK BAR
- THE PLOUGHMAN PETERCULTER
- THE SILVER DARLING
- UNIT 51
- WAGLEYS BAR
- 22 CLUB
- 524 BAR
- ABERDEEN SQUASH RAQUETS CLUB
- ABERGELDIE BAR
- ABERGELDIE BOWLING CLUB
- AIREDALE
- GILCOMSTON BAR
- LEATHAN ARMS
- WHITE HORSE BAR
- LORD BYRON
- GOLDEN TEE
- CENTRAL BAR
- COOPERS BAR
- GRAMPIAN BAR
- BRAIDED FIG
- KINTORE ARMS HOTEL
- WHITEHALL BOWLING CLUB
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe