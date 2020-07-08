Full List: All the north-east bars offering free pints of Tennents

Tennents will be raising a glass to Aberdeen residents by buying them a pint.

Complimentary pints of Tennents Lager and Tennent’s Light will be waiting for people in the north-east to enjoy at licensed premises.

Bars, restaurants, hotels and sports clubs in Aberdeen including The Illicit Still, Soul Bar and No.10 Bar and Restaurant have signed up and are looking forward to serving their customers pints of the beer soon.

It forms part of Tennent’s Dedicated to You campaign which will bring together friends and families after months of absence.

Drinkers can claim their complimentary pint at Tennentsdedicatedtoyou.com

They can also share the campaign with someone close to them to allow them to sign up to get a fresh quality pint in one of the thousands of participating bars.

Kenny Gray, Managing Director at Tennent’s, said: “For the last 135 years, Tennent’s Lager has been dedicated to Scotland and proud to serve the freshest, quality pints to pubs and drinkers across the country.

“From moments with friends and family to birthdays, holidays, anniversaries and graduations – the list of things we’ve all missed during this difficult period is endless – and we know that going to the pub ranks highly.

“After work drinks, cosy pub lunches and memorable nights out with friends have all been put on hold for nearly four long months.

“But we can now finally look forward to celebrating these important milestones once again while creating new ones and what better way to welcome everyone back than by dedicating a pint of Tennent’s Lager or Tennent’s Light to Scotland.”

A video has been created showcasing this new campaign:

The list of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire pubs is here, although not all have reopened yet: