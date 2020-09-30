Full List: 14 TSB branches to shut in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

TSB has announced it plans to close 14 of its branches across the north-east, including six in Aberdeen.

The bank currently operates 135 branches across Scotland, with 73 of them set to be shut by the end of next year.

Our map below shows which branches are closing across the Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, and where your nearest open one will be.

Here is the list of the TSB branches closing in full: