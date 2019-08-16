Full line-up for Celebrate Aberdeen event unveiled

The full entertainment line-up for the Celebrate Aberdeen spectacular has now been unveiled.

The event, first held in 2011, shines a light on the work of voluntary and community organisations across the north-east.

It includes a parade, running races and music performances throughout the city centre.

This year musicians will perform on the Bon Accord Roof Garden, Broad Street and in the Bon Accord, Trinity Centre and Union Square shopping malls.

The first band will take to the stage on Broad Street at noon next weekend, shortly after charity workers have taken part in the Celebrate Aberdeen parade down Union Street.

Scottish blues band Otis Green and the Blues Machine will perform before Stonehaven indie band The Shackles take to the stage on the roof garden.

The Sweet Adelines singers will entertain shoppers at Union Square at 1.15pm, at the same time as the Academy of Expressive Arts performs in the Bon Accord Centre. At 1.30pm, a band of ukulele players will be performing on the Trinity Centre stage.

Other bands booked for the day include Rock Choir, Shay & Chris – The Script Buskers, Crowe Country UK, Connor Clark and the Matador Kings and Finn HP.

The Ghost Tape, The Vapour Trails, Pages and Haan will also be playing, along with One Voice, Granite City Brawlers and JD Sings.

More than 100 voluntary and charitable organisations, including Aberdeen Cyrenians, Befriend a Child, Charlie House, Clan Cancer Support and the Friends of Anchor, will take part in the parade next Saturday.

Children and adults will also be given the chance to compete in the Union Street Mile Race.

The first sprint involving primary 6 and 7 pupils will start at 10.30am, following by an event for secondary pupils and finally, a race for senior and veteran runners.

Celebrate Aberdeen entertainment co-ordinator Jamee Kirkpatrick said: “We’re really excited about the line-up of entertainment we’ve got for this year’s event.

“With a lot of new acts taking part, it’s going to be a great weekend. Following thecharity parade in the morning, we’ll have bands, dancers and local groups performing all over the city centre.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to provide a platform for local acts and highlight the talent that we have in the city. For a lot of the acts, it provides a chance to perform on a stage or to an audience that they maybe wouldn’t normally.”

There will also be musical performances taking place across the city a week on Sunday.

Several city centre roads will be closed for the parade on Saturday morning.

Traffic restrictions will be in place on include Albyn Place, Alford Place, Castle Street, King Street from West North Street, Prince Arthur Street, Albyn Grove, Rubislaw Place, Victoria Street, Union Street, Holburn Street to Union Grove and Chapel Street.

Some of the roads will reopen to traffic at noon, while others will open at 1pm.