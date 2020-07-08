FSB urges north-east businesses to apply for support before deadline

North-east businesses which may be entitled to grant support are being urged to apply before July 10.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) which represents more than 5,000 north-east businesses, issued the call as the Scottish Government support fund comes to an end nine months earlier than first advertised.

Development Manager for the FSB, David Groundwater said: “Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire councils have received more than 6,500 applications and successfully paid more than £65m to north-east businesses in the form of business grant support.

“Since the unprecedented package of support valued at £1.2bn was launched, there have been revisions and extensions, with owners of multiple properties now eligible along with businesses which occupy shared premises – such as start-up hubs and indoor markets and, more recently, B&Bs and other small serviced accommodation businesses.

“Originally, applications were due to close in at the end of March 2021, but with just a few days left to submit an application, I would encourage any business to review the relevant criteria and apply direct to either Aberdeen City or Aberdeenshire council.”

To find out more, visit www.fsb.org.uk

For business grant criteria and applications for Aberdeen City Council, visit www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/services/coronavirus-covid-19/support-and-grants-business