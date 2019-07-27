Frustration over 10 weeks of works on Aberdeen road

An Aberdeen councillor has spoken of his frustration at ongoing works on a major road in Aberdeen.

Gas firm SGN is carrying out works on North Deeside Road in Peterculter to improve pressure in the area.

It began on July 6 and is set to continue for 10 weeks, with drivers facing delays as the road is reduced to one lane.

Lower Deeside councillor Tauqeer Malik has questioned the timing of the works – and believes it could have been completed sooner than the projected date of the second week in September.

He said: “The works are causing a lot of trouble for people travelling on North Deeside Road.

“People are getting more and more frustrated. They had to deal with a lot of disruption when the AWPR was being built and now they have to contend with this.

“I understand the work needs to happen and pipes need to be replaced but I don’t think it needs to take this long.

“Ten weeks is a very long time – particularly on such a busy route in and out of the city.

“I think SGN could be looking at working at weekends and things like that to get it done quicker.”

SGN spokesman Waseem Hanif said: “We’re currently upgrading our network in Peterculter to improve the pressure in the area.

“To ensure everyone’s safety, temporary traffic lights are in place at the A93 North Deeside Road’s junction with Pittengullies Brae.

“The lights are being manually controlled between 7am and 7pm to help traffic flow. Lane restrictions are also in place around our works.

“We’ll move westward as our work progresses up to North Deeside Road’s junction with Station Road East, where our project will end.

“We hope to complete our work in the second week of September.”