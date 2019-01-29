Frustration for residents after new fittings in Aberdeen high-rises ripped out

The council has today apologised over a blunder which saw newly-installed fittings ripped out at Aberdeen high-rise flats due to crucial inspections not being carried out.

Aberdeen City Council paid a contractor to install heating systems at multi-storey buildings in the city, and covers were put on afterwards.

However, it has now come to light the pipes were not inspected for safety before the covers were fitted – so workers have been sent back to rip them off, damaging paint and plastering in the lobbies on multiple floors.

Opposition councillors said they are baffled at the gaffe and have speculated it could cost the taxpayer thousands of pounds in unnecessary costs. It is understood the council is in negotiations with the contractor to cover the remedial work costs.

Work to rip out the fittings began at Stewart Park Court retirement housing block by the Haudagain roundabout on Monday last week, residents said.

One man, who asked not to be named, said: “The old heating system wasn’t good, so they replaced it a couple of months ago and the new one is better.

“When the work was going on, there was lots of noise, with drilling going on all day. Lots of people complained. Some people moved out until it finished because it was that bad.

“The workmen had to stop working at our block for a week to give people a break.”

He added: “We thought it was all done with, then they came back and started ripping everything out.

“They’ve made a right state of the lobby and people are up in arms. The council haven’t bothered to write to us and people are worried the noise will come back.”

The council confirmed covers have also been removed at Hilton Court, a sheltered housing block opposite Stewart Park Court, and at Granitehill House in Northfield.

Some 59 high-rise buildings housing a total of 3,853 flats are run by the council.

The council has declined to say how recently the covers were put on at the other 56 high-rises, and whether they will need to be removed too.

John McIntosh, of Hilton Court, said: “Mistakes happen but nobody knows anything about this work and the council should have told us. A letter would have been good.”

The Aberdeen SNP’s group operations spokeswoman Councillor Jackie Dunbar said: “I would have thought contractors would have known inspections would have had to be carried out.

“I’m sure residents will be interested to know if it will be the council or the contractor footing the bill for this unnecessary disruption.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeen Lib Dem Councillor Martin Greig said: “This mistake really is baffling.

“The council has not said whether it is they or the contractors who are to blame for not doing the inspections before the covers were put on.

“This is not about blaming people. It’s about open government and honest scrutiny of the public sector. The bosses must be more transparent.”

Mr Greig said he would be writing to the council to get more details.

A council spokeswoman declined to tell the Evening Express the name of the contractor involved in the work.

She said: “Work is being carried out as part of our ongoing repair and maintenance programme on all of our multi-storey buildings.

“Quality checks take place throughout these works and, as an area was covered prior to inspection, the contractor has had to remove the covers to allow the appropriate level of inspection to take place.

“Any remedial works are carried out as part of this process, and we apologise for any inconvenience or disruption caused to our residents.”