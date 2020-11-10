Frustration as north-east Covid-19 restrictions set to stay at level two

Council and business leaders have spoken of their disappointment after it emerged the north-east would remain in level two of the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 framework.

Top brass at Holyrood have faced repeated calls to move Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire down a level following the introduction of the new tiered system last week.

Local authority chiefs believe the low infection rate in the region mean restrictions should be eased.

And they fear that continued restrictions could lead to the loss of more jobs.

However, at her daily briefing on Monday, Ms Sturgeon said there were no plans to change the status of any areas of the country.

Douglas Lumsden, the co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, insisted the Scottish Government’s own scientific data should have the region placed in level one.

And he warned more businesses would struggle in the city as a result of the tighter restrictions in level two.

He said: “It’s an absolute farce. We are really hacked off because under the criteria set down by the Scottish Government, we should be in level one.

“I am really disappointed that has been ignored yet again. Looking at the criteria, it is clear other parts of the country are also not in the correct place.

“It makes you wonder what on earth we need to do, in terms of lowering the infection rate, to move down to the level we should be at.

“There needs to be a lot more clarity on the decisions to place areas in their levels. The whole system is meant to make things clearer and more transparent but that hasn’t happened, because the criteria is being ignored.

“This decision is going to lead to more job losses across the city, and more businesses looking very carefully at how they can survive.

“The First Minister needs to look at the scientific data and go by the rules she herself put in place.”

Meanwhile, city centre business leaders have hit out at the news, amid fears for the city’s economy if restrictions are not loosened.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said it was still “coming to terms” with the fact the north-east had been placed in level two, instead of the level one that had been expected.

He said: “The Aberdeen region has been harder hit than most by the decisions taken by our governments and this needs to be taken into account in decision making.



“We are still coming to terms with being placed in Level 2 of the Scottish framework despite many of the stated health indicators pointing to this being too high. If this was to move to a higher level or full lockdown status – for the third time – it could be the final straw for many companies and bring further devastating job losses.

“The Scottish Government sold the five-level approach as being carefully crafted, science and health based and the right way forward. If this is to be believed, the plan must be given time to work.”

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, added: “We all understand that public health is the priority and we cannot be complacent, however, it is important to note that Aberdeen continues to experience the lowest infection rates of any urban area in the country.



“Of course we would like to see more easing of restrictions when it is safe to do so, and hope this will prove to be the case soon. As everyone now begins to gear up for the busy festive period, we would like to remind the public to get behind the city centre and support our great retail and hospitality offering.”

Despite some frustrations in the region, Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford admitted the First Minister’s announcement was “no great surprise”.

He added: “Aberdeenshire is on the cusp levels one and two and, while we would love to be in level one en route to level zero, we do not want to jump from one level to another and then back again.

“Having that added uncertainty, especially for our hospitality businesses, would not be helpful so we are content to follow the current advice, stay in level two for now and then move down to level one when the number trends allow and when we can hopefully stay there with some confidence.”

In her daily address, Ms Sturgeon said: “Although there are positive signs, it is important that we start to see these translate into a significant and sustained decline in Covid cases.

“We cannot be sure we are seeing this yet, so I think it is highly unlikely that we will see any significant easing of restrictions.



“As I have said before, while a plateauing of cases is undoubtedly better than a rise, we can’t afford cases simply to plateau at their current, quite high level. We need them to fall. Otherwise, we will be badly exposed to any further rise in cases as we go deeper into winter.”

She added: “As always, together with the decisions that Government has to take, there is an essential role for all of us as individuals. And the role we are all playing as individuals has been having an impact in these past few weeks.

“The best chance each local authority has of avoiding tighter restrictions, and of then hopefully moving down the levels in weeks to come, is if we all as individuals stick to the current restrictions.”