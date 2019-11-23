Frozen 2 melts the hearts of both old and young in Aberdeen

Hundreds of youngsters in Aberdeen were left spellbound after watching the new Frozen 2 film on the big screen.

The much-anticipated sequel to Disney’s 2013 smash hit sees Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey to discover the origins of Elsa’s powers.

The original instalment pulled in a staggering £980 million, making it the fifth-biggest film in box office history.

Some of the children dressed up to watch the film yesterday.

Gwen McLaren, 57, from Dyce, emerged from Cineworld at Union Square Aberdeen in tears after watching the sequel with her granddaughter.

She said: “It was wonderful, I loved it.

“I’m yet to see a Disney film that doesn’t make me cry.

“It definitely lived up to my expectations.

“I didn’t even mind hearing the little kids speaking through the film because they were just so excited and it was really lovely to see.”

Her granddaughter Alisha Snow, 10, a primary seven pupil at Kingswells Primary School, added: “It was really good and fits in really well with the first one.”

Another happy customer, Jayne Laird, from Bridge of Don, accompanied her daughter and niece, both aged three, to see the film.

Explaining why they are so popular, the 41-year-old said: “I think everyone just loves the story of sisterhood.

“My daughter Freya and my niece Abi love the characters and the music.

“Freya knows all the words to Let It Go and sings it constantly.

“It really captures their imagination, and there is so much merchandise out there which really adds to that.

“I actually enjoy it myself as an adult, so I don’t mind coming with them to watch it.

“I’ve really been looking forward to it and I’m probably as excited as the girls are – we’ve been playing the Frozen 2 album in preparation.”

And Gemma Adams, 30, of Cove, accompanied her four-year-old daughter, Ruby, to the venue.

She said she really enjoyed the film and the “catchy” songs as well.

She said: “I had heard it was darker than the first one which is an interesting change from the first one, but Olaf the snowman as still as funny as ever.

“I think it’s so popular because little girls love princesses and dressing up as them.”

Joanne Black, 31, from Potterton, said her daughter Ivy even aspires to be like the film’s main protagonist.

She added: “My daughter Ivy, who is three, watches Frozen all the time and she’s obsessed with Princess Elsa.

“I think part of the appeal is that the songs are so catchy and you can’t help but get them stuck in your head.

“I’m a hairdresser, so I always have clients coming in and talking to me about it.

“It’s crazy how popular it is.”