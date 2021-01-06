Frosty weather disrupts morning commute across north-east

Icy road conditions have delayed a number of bus services across the region.

Stagecoach’s Bluebird fleets ran into trouble this morning due to the inclement weather conditions.

The Huntly to Aberdeen 10C service was reportedly stuck on ice, just before Huntly Square, and as a result was delayed.

The 53 and 54 services were unable to run their usual route through Ellon because of the road surface conditions.

Residents in Monymusk were left without transport for much of the morning and the 35, 301, 303, 271, 272, 308 services were delayed due to snow and ice

#BBirdServiceUpdate Due to icy roads service 218 won't serve Sauchen village and will continue on main A944 road Apologies for any inconvenience caused — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, all Buchan services were subjected to delays and the 218 was unable to stop at Sauchen because of road conditions, and instead continued along the A944 Aberdeen to Alford road.

It comes after the Met Office issued a new yellow weather warning for ice covering the north-east

The warning was forecasted to last overnight until 10am this morning.

Staying #cold across the UK this week, but is there any more #snow on the way? Watch this video to find out ❄️☀️ 🌧️ 👇 👇 pic.twitter.com/w2PEAKHQkp — Met Office (@metoffice) January 4, 2021

Some temperatures around the region reached a few degrees below zero in the early hours of the morning.

Last night and first thing today, Aberdeenshire Council sent gritters out to all 32 main routes ahead of the cold snap.