Front Pages of 2020: The stories which made headlines in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Here are the stories which have dominated our front pages over the last 12 months.

Alongside each front page, we’ve included the online version of the main story.

January

Works to flatten the old AECC arena and walkway were approved

February

Aberdeen City Council put some of its buildings up for sale for £45m

March

Panic buyers stripped the shelves, creating calls for people to look out for others

The north-east started to shut down as Covid cases began to rise.

The first minister gave a stark warning of the impact Covid will have on Scotland, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying anyone who lives with someone who has a cough or a temperature should stay at home for 14 days.

As the country went into lockdown, children across the region decorated their windows with bright rainbows to show their support for key workers.

April

Care home bosses hit out at the lack of protective equipment

A campaign support by the Evening Express started to Help Our NHS Heroes

May

The Aberdeen Assassin organised a party to thank NHS workers

Virtual visits were being planned across north-east wards



As the council started widening pavements it said the move could be here to stay

Plans were being made to start reopening after the initial lockdown

Golf clubs were celebrating after being allowed to reopen

June



Shops were being reopened and families could reunite as outdoor meeting rules eased



A teenager was lucky to be alive after plunging 80ft

July

The Covid restrictions started to gradually relax

A married couple were finally reunited after being separated by the Covid rules

Hit by the impact of Covid, thousands of holidays were cancelled

Jobs were put at risk at Codona’s after outdoor rides were ordered to close

August

The first cases of a large-scale outbreak in Aberdeen were linked back to a number of hospitality venues.

Pubs were shut on the worst day for Covid cases in months

Dons stars sparked anger after testing positive for Covid-19

Dons stars apologised after being caught flouting the Covid rules

Three men were killed and six people hurt after a train derailed south of Stonehaven



Aberdeen City Council leaders pleaded with the first minister top reopen the city

September

A city financial planned conned his victims out of £13m

October

A fiasco over flu jabs left to the NHS boss apologising

University bosses hit out after students kept breaching Covid rules

The new levels of Covid restrictions caused concern

November

The battle for the White House hung on a knife-edge

The impact of Covid on the north-east was laid bare in an area-by-area breakdown

Scottish football celebrations ‘shock’ bar boss

A north-east film director wants to put the region on the map

December

A woman was left horrifically injured after a dog attack

Pubs were hit after being forced to close early on Mad Friday

An elderly north-east man claims the council has ‘stolen’ his grave