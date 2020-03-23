From the Editor — Trusted information has never been more important. That’s why we’re offering our ePaper FREE for three months

The north-east, together with the rest of world, is facing a crisis which no one could have predicted.

As the governments at Holyrood and Westminster enforce strict measures to fight the Coronavirus outbreak, our lives are dramatically changing.

The rapid spread of Covid-19 has already had a profound effect on families and businesses in Aberdeen and the surrounding areas.

At the Evening Express we understand our readers will be feeling anxious as the world around us battles to win the fight against this invisible enemy.

But we will continue to bring you news on not only the current crisis we face, but also stories from your communities, six days a week.

We are also continuing to offer home news delivery to all our valued readers and subscribers.

Our paper has been at the heart of the north-east community for more than 140 years and we want to assure our readers that we will continue to be there for them throughout this challenging period.

Unfortunately, there is great deal of misleading and inaccurate information online and on social media and it is even more important our trusted journalism reaches as many people as possible.

That is why we have decided to make our ePaper subscription free to everyone for a period of three months.

If you choose to sign up there will be no charge for three months – and before that period expires we will be in touch to see if you wish to continue with your subscription.

Throughout this testing time you may see some changes to your Evening Express – you may already have noticed some now as the situation has rapidly changed each day.

However, we will continue to bring you a mix of local and national news, as well as in-depth coverage on the on-going coronavirus outbreak. We will be highlighting the great community spirit shown in the north-east and bring practical information to help our readers and their families during the challenging times ahead of us all.

No matter how testing these next few months may be, our journalists will continue to work tirelessly to provide you with a reliable source of news, features and sport from a newspaper you can trust.

To sign up for this special offer visit www.eveningexpress.co.uk/subscribe