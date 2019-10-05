From Aberdeen studio to Strictly ballroom for charity event

A north-east children’s charity has announced the host of one of its flagship fundraising events.

The Archie Foundation holds its Strictly Archie dance event at the Beach Ballroom next Friday – and it will be hosted by the owner of one of the north-east’s most recognisable voices.

Original 106 presenter Martin Ingram takes the mic for the evening and is delighted to be doing his bit for the charity.

But he stopped short of taking to the floor – insisting there is no chance of him lacing up his dancing shoes.

Martin said: “I don’t have much of a dancing gene but it’s a great cause.

“My fellow Original presenter Claire Stevenson has the difficult bit as one of the dancers – I only have to stand there and introduce them.

“I really admire everyone who’s taking part because dancing is certainly not something I’d be keen to do.

“I’m sure the Strictly Archie contestants will be equally as good as Strictly Come Dancing champions.

“But not in the slightest, remotest universe am I going to be dancing! Nobody wants to see me doing that.

“I’ll stick to something I’m more comfortable with – but I am absolutely filled with admiration for those who have signed up to take part.

“It will be a great night and it’s going to be a lot of fun.

“It’s about getting out on the floor, having a good time and raising a lot of money for the Archie Foundation.

“As well as being a fantastic event, it’s also going to help improve children’s healthcare in the north-east.

“It’s great to be able to do something like this for charity.”

Jamie Smith, Archie’s regional fundraising manager, praised the dancers taking part.

He said: “It’s great to have Martin on board. He is such a well-known DJ and we are delighted he has agreed to host the event. It’s amazing to have his support.

“Things are coming together nicely and all the dancers have some really good routines which are ready to go.

“It’s falling nicely into place and we are just really looking forward to the night now.

“It’s been a really good past few weeks. Everyone has been training really hard and we are feeling really good about things.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun on the night.

“It will be a big achievement for all the dancers taking part.

“Hopefully we can raise a lot of money for the foundation.”