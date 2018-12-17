Friends rescue man, 39, after jet ski accident at north-east harbour

A man was rescued from a north-east harbour by his friend after being hurt in a jet-skiing incident.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the Stonehaven bay shortly before 2pm yesterday.

The 39-year-old man had fallen from his jet ski, becoming trapped between rocks, and was unable to get back on the vehicle due to his injuries.

It is thought that the man had a suspected broken leg and had been hit by his jet ski while trapped. He was also knocked into rocks by waves.

Two jet-skiers, understood to be the man’s friends, were with him during the incident and one had managed to get him from the water back to shore to receive medical treatment.

Coastguard, lifeboat, police and ambulance teams all attended the incident. RNLI crews helped provide treatment until paramedics arrived.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We received numerous 999 calls at Aberdeen Coastguard reporting a male had fallen from his jet ski at Stonehaven and was struggling in the water.

“A male was recovered from the water by a friend.

“His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”

The spokesman added that it is understood the man hurt his leg in the incident.

A spokeswoman for the Stonehaven RNLI said: “The Stonehaven crew were tasked by the coastguard to assist a jet-skier who had come off his ski in a heavy swell in the middle of Stonehaven bay.

“The skier, out in the bay with two fellow skiers, had become trapped between his jet ski and rocks after he had come off his ski.

“The injuries that he had sustained had prevented him from getting back on to his ski. The crew had been tasked to assist with his recovery, however, one of his fellow skiers had managed to rescue him in the surf and had returned him to the harbour.”

The spokeswoman added: “The crew, who train weekly for rescues like this, were waiting on the beach to recover him and administered casualty care, before removing him from the beach to the boat shed, where they continued with casualty care until the paramedics arrived.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman: “We got the call at 1.50pm. It appears three males had been jet skiing and one of them has been hit by a jet ski, sustaining a suspected broken leg.”