A group of friends have raised over £7,000 for a north-east cancer charity by collectively walking 10 million steps in March.

The group, comprising 32 people, decided to take on the challenge after being inspired by the Maggie’s 300,000 steps in March challenge, which was launched to raise funds for its services and motivate people to stay active.

The team set up a Just Giving page to encourage donations, with an initial target of £7,000. At the end of March, they had raised £7,485.

Each member of the group has been personally affected in some way by cancer, so the cause was held close to their hearts.

In a statement on social media, a member of the group said: “I’m delighted to announce that the official total of steps walked by our team in March is 13,598,951 steps. We achieved our goal of 10 million steps and then some.

“Well done team and all its members who got out there walking as much as possible in all weathers.

“It’s been such a wonderful and motivational challenge to do together, sharing our walks and photos each day, then waiting excitedly to find out our weekly steps total. We will really miss all of this.

“We are even more delighted to have raised so much money for Maggie’s cancer care centres. We know this money will greatly help the Maggie’s teams to help people dealing with cancer and their families

“Our fundraising page is still live if you would like to see our photos from each day – https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stepsformaggies

“Hopefully it won’t be too long until we can get back together for more fundraising out and about or at one of the centres.

“Thank you so much to all the Maggie’s staff and volunteers who make such a positive difference to so many people’s lives, you are amazing.”