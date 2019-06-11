Friends pay tribute to ‘one in a million’ Neomi as man charged with murder

‘Neomi leftTributes have been paid to a “one in a million” Aberdeen woman as a man was charged in connection with her death.

Aberdeen woman Neomi Smith, 23, died at a property in Brechin in the early hours of Sunday.

Now police have confirmed a 23-year-old man has been charged with her murder and was due to appear in court today.

Loved ones of Neomi have spoken of their shock at the news of her death and paid tribute to “a lovely girl”.

Stephanie Robertson, of Aberdeen, said: “I’m in shock. She was such a lovely girl and she has left us far too soon.

“Her life was just starting – she had everything ahead of her.

“She was such a happy outgoing girl. She was amazing. My thoughts are with her family at this moment.

“I feel very sad for them. I cannot get my head around it.

“She was one in a million. I just spoke with her last week arranging a catch-up.”

Nicolle Cwiklinski, of Brechin, said: “I loved her so much. She was like a big sister to me. She was only in my life for a year but it felt like forever.”

Josh Adams, a friend of Neomi, said he was shocked by the news and paid tribute to his pal.

“It’s heartbreaking. I still can’t get my head around it.

“She was honestly a diamond.”

Tasha Masson, who went to Northfield Academy with Neomi, said: “She was everyone’s best friend in school. Neomi was the life and soul of the party and always made everyone laugh with her silly jokes.

“She was one of a kind and everyone who knew her will miss her dearly.”

Shona Hay, a friend of the family, said: “It’s absolutely devastating news. She was a right wee rebel and a good kid.”

Another friend, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s so sad. She was such a lovely girl and always happy. She’s been taken far too soon.”

Police said emergency services were called to a property on Swan Street in Brechin at 1.30am on Sunday.

They found a woman with serious injuries who sadly died at the scene.

Floral tributes left by loved ones at the address included a message that read: “Auntie Neomi, we will miss you millions and millions.

“We are sad we won’t see you again – love you forever.”

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “We can confirm a 23-year old-man has been charged with murder following the death of a 23-year old-woman in Brechin on Sunday.

“He is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.

“The woman has been formally identified as Neomi Smith, from Aberdeen.”

Detective Inspector Ross Fitzgerald of the major investigation team said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with Neomi’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“I would like to stress we are treating this incident as isolated and I would like to thank residents in the local community for their patience while we progress with this investigation.”

Swan Street remained closed between City Road and High Street for much of yesterday with police officers standing guard by police tape.

Brechin and Edzell Councillor Kenny Braes said: “This is a tragic loss of a young life.

“Incidents such as this are very rare in Brechin.”

His fellow ward councillor Gavin Nicol added: “It’s a tragic loss of life in such a close-knit community.”

Anna Sniadach, who runs the Little Poland convenience store next to Swan Street, said: “I arrived at work to find police outside and didn’t know what was going on.

“A lot of people have been talking about it. It’s really sad.”