North-east cancer charity features in Scottish Charity Advent Calendar

A north-east cancer charity is one of 24 organisations across Scotland to feature in a new festive fundraising campaign.

The Scottish Charity Advent Calendar aims to highlight the work of 24 charities from across the country.

Each day throughout December, a different charity will be under the spotlight with a short video on social media.

Charity representatives will introduce their work and discuss how they have had to adapt to challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Friends of ANCHOR, which supports cancer and haematology patients from Aberdeenshire, Orkney and Shetland, is one of the organisations taking part.

It is hoped the initiative will raise some much-needed cash for the charities involved.

The Scottish Charity Advent Calendar was set up by Fraser Knight, a broadcast journalist with Global in Scotland.

He said: “We’ve all been affected by this pandemic both physically and emotionally, but throughout the past nine months I have been taken aback by the strength and resilience shown by every charity I’ve spoken to.

“Too often in news we only get a chance to scratch the surface of what goes on behind the scenes of these incredible charities and the Scottish Charity Advent Calendar is my way of saying thank you and paying tribute to the work being put in up and down the country at a time when services have been needed more than ever.

“Many of these groups have also struggled – and continue to struggle – both financially and practically and I hope that by giving them a platform to share their important work, we can raise even just a small amount of money to give back and make sure they can continue doing what they do.”

Friends of ANCHOR director Sarah-Jane Hogg said: “Friends of ANCHOR probably affects most households in the north-east of Scotland in that we’ve all been affected by cancer in some way.

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been very hard having our events pulled from the calendar and not being able to see our volunteers or our supporters, but there is such a sense of community spirit.”

You can find the Scottish Charity Advent Calendar on Twitter and Instagram @ScCharityAdvent and by following #ScotCharityAdvent.

Donations to the Scottish Charity Advent Calendar can be made via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/scotcharityadvent