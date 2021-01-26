Friends of Anchor: North-east woman raises more than £14,000 for charity which supports her husband

A north-east woman has raised more than £14,000 for a cancer charity which supports her husband.

Friends of ANCHOR works to support north-east Scotland’s oncology and haematology patients, with the ambition to ensure the level of care is the best it can be.

When Gordon Cairns was diagnosed with metastatic bowel cancer in November 2016, his wife Christine decided to lend a hand by turning a creative hobby into a fundraising tool.

The 58-year-old handcrafts unique pieces and sells them on Facebook to raise funds for Friends of ANCHOR.

Christine has raised a staggering £14,000 for the charity through her shop “Chic by Christine Cairns” since she started fundraising in 2017.

Christine, from Stonehaven, told how the initiative started when her brother purchased her first items.

She said: “In November 2016, Gordon was diagnosed with metastatic bowel cancer and it was touch-and-go whether he was going to be alright.

“Our life completely changed. Gordon was a stone dyker and he had to stop working and I had to go part-time.

© Christine Cairns

“I wasn’t used to spending a lot of time in the house so I started buying a couple of things from car boot sales and I painted them and also had a go at decoupage which I had never done before.

“My brother came up to visit us from England and I showed him what I’d done, he bought my first pieces off of me for £50 and donated the money towards Friends of ANCHOR. That was where it all started.”

She added: “We’ve become really attached to Friends of ANCHOR because they play a really big part in our lives, especially when we are going in for Gordon’s treatment. It’s nice to be able to give something back.

“The charity bought two Dyson fans for one of the waiting rooms and it’s a nice feeling knowing you might have been able to help buy those for other people’s comfort.”

Gordon, 61, described how the charity has supported him throughout his treatment.

He said: “When you go in you get a nice cup of tea, they’ll talk to you and provide comfort and support.

“They gave me special cream to help with my acne throughout treatment and I also got ginger chewing gum for nausea.

“They also used to have movie days where they would set up a trolley with sweets, popcorn and ice-cream. It’s the little things like that which help cancer patients.

“Friends of ANCHOR also invests in technology to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment which is fantastic.”

To visit Christine’s store, go to www.facebook.com/gccc26