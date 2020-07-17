Local heroes enter Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards

Despite only launching last week, the Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards has already seen dozens of high-quality entries from both businesses and individuals across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The awards, which are run in association with Balmoral Group and Original 106FM, aim to recognise and celebrate the people in our communities who make the north-east a great place to live and work.

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “We’ve been amazed at the number of entries we’ve received so far.

“There’s clearly a lot of people and organisations out there who have gone above and beyond during the coronavirus crisis. The judges are going to have a very difficult job picking the winners.”

A total of eight awards will be up for grabs at this year’s virtual ceremony, which will take place on Thursday September 24.

Categories

This year’s categories will be: Community Champion, Entertainment Champion, Business Champion, Young Person’s Champion, Sports Champion, Charity Champion, Keyworker Award (Individual) and Keyworker Award (Team).

The Community Champion category, which is sponsored by Scott James & Associates, is for individuals or groups that exemplify the essence of community spirit. The winner of this award will be selfless in their actions – someone who has gone out of their way to help and support those living in their community.

If you embraced your creative side and went above and beyond to lift the spirits of others, then nominate yourself for the Entertainment Champion award – sponsored by Fyfe Moir & Associates. From hosting virtual events to organising online quizzes, this category is also open to both individuals and groups.

Alan Moir, partner at Fyfe Moir & Associates, said: “We are all continuing our journey through uncharted territory as we seek to establish our ‘new normal’.

“We have trusted our local news carrier to assist us to continue on our upward growth course and to keep our name at the forefront of business advice in Aberdeen and the shire.”

The winner of the Business Champion award, sponsored by Mattioli Woods, will be a firm which – despite it being a testing time for businesses – continued to serve customers while supporting vulnerable people in the north-east.

Sponsored by Balmoral Group, the Young Person’s Champion category is open to individuals under the age of 20 who have shown wisdom beyond their years, spreading positivity and helping others within their community.

Recognising that both mental and physical health is important during the ongoing emergency situation, the winner of the Sports & Wellbeing Champion award – sponsored by Lindsay & Lang – will have continued to provide a service in form of virtual fitness classes to online exercise guides.

Louise Jenkins-Lang, director at Lindsay & Lang, said: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring the Sport & Wellbeing Champion. During lockdown we have seen many individuals and businesses keeping our community physically active with online activities and challenges. Physical and mental health are intrinsically connected and those who have been keeping all of us physically fit have also been helping our mental health and wellbeing too.

“With an increase in mental health related illnesses during this time, it is important to recognise those who helped take care of our whole health in our local communities. Thank you for looking after our wellbeing and good luck to all entrants.”

Evening Express Aberdeen’s Champion Awards’ Charity Champion category will honour those who have dedicated themselves to helping north-east charities. This award will not be based on the total amount raised, but on the creativity and effort gone into the fundraising campaign.

The Keyworker Award (Individual), which is supported by Mark Shaw Funeral Services, will champion an individual who has worked tirelessly to help others. The key worker could be a passionate teacher, caring healthcare worker, hard-working police officer or any other extraordinary person considered a key worker during the coronavirus crisis.

Sponsored by ITC Hydraulics Ltd and ITC Manufacturing Ltd, the final award – Keyworker Award (Team) – will celebrate a group of keyworkers working together side-by-side to achieve the best results. From dedicated doctors and nurses to care home colleagues, the judges want to hear from the dream teams working in the north-east.

How to nominate someone for an award and get involved

Go to www.dctevents.com/event/aberdeenschampionawards/ for more information and to enter the awards. Entries close on Monday August 3.

Do you want to be involved? Contact Lesley Taylor on Lesley.Taylor@dctmedia.co.uk for information and Carole.Bruce@ajl.co.uk for sponsorship opportunities