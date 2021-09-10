Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday courts round-up – Man who feared mafia hit and the woman fined over racist rant

By The crime and courts team
10/09/2021, 5:00 pm
Good evening – it was a varied day in courtrooms across our areas.

Man assaulted reveller who insulted him

A karaoke singer assaulted a fellow reveller who insulted him after his performance, leaving him requiring hospital treatment.

Darren Stephenson, 29, pushed the man outside McNasty’s. on Summer Street, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the road.

The male had earlier become “verbally abusive” after Stephenson had performed karaoke inside the venue.

McNasty’s on Summer Street, Aberdeen.

Following the incident, Stephenson’s victim was taken to hospital by ambulance and received treatment for a cut above his eye.

Sheriff William Summers deferred sentence for reports and ordered Stephenson’s personal appearance.

Woman fined over racist rant

A woman who hurled racist abuse at a fellow bus passenger in Inverness has been ordered to pay the victim compensation.

Sharon Hughes, 52, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing over the incident on November 7 last year.

Hughes previously pled guilty to a charge of acting in a racially aggravated manner which caused, or was intended to cause, alarm or distress.

Ordering Hughes to pay compensation of £300 plus a £20 victim surcharge Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said: “Your behaviour is clearly totally unacceptable.”

Sharon Hughes was fined over a racist rant.

A man who was caught with more than £6,000 worth of cocaine has claimed he was forced to sell drugs after being on the run from the Nigerian mafia.

Elixlis Ejiofor, 37, admitted at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug, while also providing a fake identity to cops in order to conceal his identity.

The court heard that Ejiofor had turned to selling drugs as a means to make money and avoid returning to Nigeria – where a bounty had been put on his head.

The 37-year old was snared as part of a police sting operation at properties on Headland Court and Portland Street, Aberdeen in November 2020.

Ejiofor was found with more than 70 grams of cocaine – which had a street value of £6,090.

He received an 18-month prison sentence.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin told the 37-year old that he was selling a Class A drug that causes “significant harm” and it was this she would have to take into account.

She sentenced Ejiofor, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, to 18 months in prison, backdated to November 27 2020.

