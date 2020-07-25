Fresh work to install traffic lights at Aberdeen bypass junction

A section of a busy Aberdeen road is to be closed temporarily while work to install traffic lights is carried out.

The signalling equipment is to be fitted at the Kingswells South junction, where the bypass joins the A944.

It follows after complaints were made about tailbacks at the junction and in the surrounding area, as well as numerous crashes recorded since the road opened last year.

It will cost around £360,000 to install the traffic lights, which will be installed on the roundabout itself, as well as the two connected slip roads.

It is being funded by Transport Scotland, Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council, with the ongoing maintenance costs being covered by Aberdeen City Council.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Safety is of paramount importance to us. We continue to advise motorists to adjust their driving to align with road conditions and always to approach any junction with care.”

Work had already started earlier this month for the site, with one of the lanes on the A944 at the AWPR South Kingswells junction shut until August 7 at 5pm.

From 10pm until 6am daily from July 31 until August 5, the northbound slip road at Kingswells South junction from its junction with the northbound carriageway to the junction with the roundabout at the A944 will be shut.

A diversion will be in place for traffic looking to travel this way.

Traffic can continue to the Craibstone junction northbound, heading south on this junction to the Kingswells South southbound slip road.

Transport Scotland is working with Aberdeen City Council on the work.

Councillor Steve Delaney, who represents the area, said: “I’m pleased to see works have started on the Kingswells South junction improvements, following a number of collisions and near misses over the past 18 months. These changes are designed to improve safety whilst helping reduce tailbacks at peak times.

“Much of the preparatory works were done during the lockdown allowing the groundworks to progress as soon as restrictions were lifted. I’m pleased to see the works are timetabled to complete by the time the schools go back and lane closures, where required, are being done overnight in order to minimise disruption to members of the public.

“I appreciate some inconvenience will be caused as a result of these works but I would commend our roads team for ensuring these are being kept to a minimum”.