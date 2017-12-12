New weather warning issued for ice across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A weather warning for ice has been issued for the North-east.

The Met Office issued a warning yesterday for snow and ice which remains in effect until 11am today.

However, a new yellow alert has been issued for ice which comes into force at 4pm today and remains in place until 11am tomorrow.

In a post on their website, the Met Office said: “Ice is expected to form on some surfaces from late Tuesday afternoon and last overnight into Wednesday morning.

“The chance of this is highest across parts of Scotland and northern England where rain may fall onto frozen surfaces.

“A few centimetres of fresh snow are also likely on high ground, mainly across Scotland and northern England.

“There will probably be icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some injuries possible from slips and falls.

“There is also a very small chance of travel disruption across parts of Scotland and northern England.”