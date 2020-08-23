Fresh warning to north-east residents over seed scam

A farmers’ union has issued a fresh warning to north-east residents about a scam involving packets of seeds.

NFU Scotland says thousands of households have received unsolicited seeds in the post, originating in China or Singapore.

The union has warned anyone who receives the packets not to plant the seeds, as they could be a harmful invasive species or contain a disease.

Instead, the union has urged those who have had seeds delivered to contact Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture (SASA), a Scottish Government agency.

In a statement, the organisation said: “It is possible that these seeds could be a harmful invasive species or harbour a plant disease both of which if released could pose a threat to Scottish agriculture and the environment.

“These seeds may have been treated with a chemical pesticide. Please wash your hands if you have handled them without gloves.

“If you receive unsolicited packages or have any questions related to this issue, please contact SASA on its dedicated email address seeds.info@sasa.gov.scot.”