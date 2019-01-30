Fresh union dispute surfaces over North Sea rota changes

A fresh dispute over rota changes has broken out between a workers’ union and North Sea service firms.

Unite claims French oil giant Total is “pressuring” Aker Solutions and Petrofac members to move from a two weeks on, three weeks off (2:3) rota to a three on, three off (3:3) rotation.

Unite also accused operator Total of attempting to change worker terms and conditions, such as the removal of “competency payments”.

Industrial action ballot papers went out to Petrofac workers on the North Alwyn and Dunbar platforms yesterday.