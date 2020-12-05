Fresh plans submitted for new homes at north-east hotel

Revised plans for new homes behind a historic north-east hotel and bar have been lodged.

Last December the owners of the Kintore Arms Hotel submitted proposals to demolish an old function suite behind the building and construct nine two-bedroom flats in a two-storey structure.

But they were withdrawn last month after residents raised fears about the size of the structure.

Kintore Community Council said a three-storey building on Elm Way, behind the hotel which is on the Square in the village, would have a “significant visual impact.”

Now the developer has returned with fresh plans for the scheme which would involve building six flats at the site.

The hotel’s function suite would still be torn down to make way for the new homes.

The Kintore Arms Hotel, on is a B-listed structure, having been added to the listed building roll in 1972.

A design statement said the scheme would be “high quality” and also sensitive to the nearby building.

It said: “The design principles were to create a development which responded to the sensitive nature of the adjoining listed hotel and main square whilst creating a high quality residential environment meeting the requirements for parking, access and services.

“Given the historic core to Kintore and the currently attached listed building particular care had to be taken to respect the setting of the listed building.

“Analysis of the scale and form of buildings in the historic core was necessary to ensure that the development does not appear incongruous in the wider streetscape.”

The planning document, prepared by Suller and Clark Design Consultants on behalf of John R Craig (Kintore) Ltd, said the development would provide “much needed” housing.

It said: “The site benefits from a town centre location, utilises a brownfield site housing a redundant building which has been unused for some considerable time and the site

re-development will see a tremendous aesthetic improvement to this part of the

town.

“The development will provide much needed modest housing in a sustainable

location close to all facilities. The developer recognises the significance of the

adjoining listed building and great care has been taken to respect the setting of this

historic building.”