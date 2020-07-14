Fresh plans submitted for Aberdeen retirement village

Fresh plans have been submitted for a “unique” retirement village in an Aberdeen community.

The proposals, which would see a nursing home created alongside the construction of a mix of cottages and flats in the grounds of Binghill House in Milltimber, have been lodged with Aberdeen City Council.

If it is approved, the development would also include a shop and cafe – which could be used by other residents of Milltimber – and community allotments.

Architects Halliday Fraser Munro – which has submitted the application on behalf of the applicant – say the complex has been designed to allow couples who need different types of care to live close to one another.

David Halliday, the firm’s managing director, said: “This is a unique project and the low rise, low impact design of the development respects the surrounding landscape. Properties will be located amongst the mature trees.

“Pedestrian movement will be prioritised throughout, creating an environment to encourage residents to spend time outdoors.

“Footpaths will link the new development to Milltimber, inviting people to use the new facilities and to integrate the development into the existing community.”

The latest application, which would include around 60 homes, is reduced from initial plans which were submitted to Aberdeen City Council in May last year.

Under those proposals, up to 140 residential units would have been built at the site.

The homes at the new development would include technology to support the delivery of care to residents, while a shuttle bus will also be provided.

Mr Halliday added: “This project will provide tailored support which can grow and expand for residents as they need it, if they need it.

“It is a development which enables independent living, where residents can live in their homes for as long as they wish, knowing that there is nursing home provision within the community when they need it.

“There is no need for residents to have to relocate if they need nursing home levels of care.”