Fresh Mex boss describes battling restaurant blaze: ‘We emptied our fire extinguisher out on it and it did nothing’

The boss of an Aberdeen restaurant has described the moment a fryer fire got “out of control”.

Fresh Mex manager Lee Sutherland said he and four staff were in the premises at the time.

He said: “All we know is it was a fryer fire which went out of control.

“We emptied our fire extinguisher out on it and it did nothing. That’s when we bailed.

“The businesses on either side and the flats above are both out as well.

“We are just glad nobody was hurt. People’s lives are far more important than anything.”

Seven fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the scene, along with police and ambulance crews shortly before 10am.

A massive plume of thick black smoke was visible across the city centre.

Staff at James Dun’s House and Haig’s, which are both next door to the restaurant, were evacuated following the incident, as well as the flats above Fresh Mex.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 9.57am on February 25 to reports of a restaurant on fire in Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire engines to the city’s Schoolhill, where crews were met by a fire within a ground floor building.”

