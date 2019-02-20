Fresh claims made against Aberdeen MP Ross Thomson

Aberdeen MP Ross Thomson is facing fresh claims of misconduct, it was revealed today.

An unnamed MP has accused Mr Thomson of unwanted physical contact.

The incident is reported to have happened last year in Strangers’ Bar and a report was made to the Parliament’s sexual harassment hotline last week.

According to the Daily Record the unnamed MP was convinced to come forward after allegations and complaints of “sexual touching” were made in an alleged incident last month.

Mr Thomson referred himself to an internal Scottish Conservative Party disciplinary process earlier this month following reports he harassed men while drinking in the Westminster bar.

He denied any wrongdoing about the February 5 incident.

Commenting on the fresh allegations, a source close to Mr Thomson said: “Ross will fully co-operate with any parliamentary inquiry. It would be inappropriate for him to comment at this time.”

Parliament’s standards commissioner is understood to have ruled out investigating the original “sexual touching” complaint on a technicality.

The commissioner’s office does not comment on allegations unless they are fully investigated and a report is issued.

But a source close to the process said the complaint from February would not be progressed as the complainant was not a victim of the alleged behaviour.

The Scottish Conservatives said they could not comment as the internal party investigation is ongoing.

The original allegations about the MP’s behaviour were described as “completely unacceptable” by acting Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw.

Speaking previously about the earlier claims Mr Thomson said: “A series of serious allegations have been made against me that have featured in the media.

“I would like to state these allegations from anonymous sources are completely false.

“No complaint has been made to the police, Parliament or the Conservative Party.

“Nevertheless, in the interests of openness and transparency, I am referring myself to the Conservative Party’s Disciplinary Panel of the Code of Conduct.

“This has been a deeply distressing time for me and my family.”