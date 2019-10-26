Planning bosses push for more consultation on Aberdeen housing development

Further consultation is required on plans for a major housing development in a city community, planners have announced.

A pre-application notice has been submitted by Bancon Homes for the residential and retail development on land to the south of North Deeside Road in Milltimber.

But council planners have said the public consultation involved would be insufficient given the scale of the proposals.

In a letter, the developer was urged to organise extra public consultation events in addition to displaying banners at the proposed site for the scheme.

It added: “Once the required consultation has taken place, a pre-application consultation report should be produced and then submitted to the planning authority at the same time as the planning application.

“The report should specify who has been consulted and set out what steps were taken to comply with the statutory requirements.”

Allan Clow, managing director of Bancon Homes, said: “A fresh appraisal of the site at Milltimber South has been undertaken, taking account of the feedback received when we first consulted on this site.

“This includes working jointly with the other landowner, Dr William Guild’s Managers, to deliver a landscape-led approach whilst incorporating the revised traffic flows as a result of the AWPR now being open.

“Our aim is to create a highly desirable community which fits in the existing landscape and we welcome the local community’s view in shaping the development of the masterplan.”

The first of the public consultation events will take place at the Deeside Christian Fellowship in Milltimber on November 4 from 2-7pm.

Further consultations are to be organised at Milltimber School and Milltimber Community Centre.

Previous plans for the site met strong opposition from residents and Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council.

The group declined to comment on the new proposals ahead of meetings with the developer in the coming weeks.