Fresh calls for Aberdeen councillor convicted of sex assault to be banned from civic events

Fresh calls have been made for a disgraced Aberdeen councillor to be banned from civic events.

Former depute provost Alan Donnelly was handed an £800 fine and an eight-month supervision order after being found guilty of sexual assault last month.

Yesterday, the member for Torry and Ferryhill insisted he would not resign from Aberdeen City Council.

Now the opposition SNP group has joined calls for the 65-year-old to be banned from attending civic events.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Group leader Alex Nicoll said: “It is utterly disgraceful that Cllr Donnelly continues to attend events, by invitation, as if nothing has happened.

“I would urge the Lord Provost to ban Cllr Donnelly from civic events if he is serious about protecting the public and ensuring Aberdeen City Council is not a laughing stock.”

Cllr Donnelly declined to comment when contacted.