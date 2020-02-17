Fresh appeal for witnesses after car stolen from Aberdeen home

Police have made a renewed appeal for witnesses after a car was stolen in Aberdeen.

A thief broke into an insecure property on Richmondhill Place, Aberdeen, earlier this month, taking car keys and other items.

The silver Toyota Verso, registration SB56 WCT, was taken at some point between Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 of February and has still to be found.

Detective Constable Edward Casey, Aberdeen CID said: “We continue to make inquiries, however, the vehicle is still outstanding.

“Anyone with information or the location of the vehicle, please report to Police on 101, quoting reference number 1301 of 2 February.”