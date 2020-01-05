French comedy to be shown at north-east film club

An Aberdeenshire film club has been given the gift of a critically acclaimed French movie to replace one of its discs, which broke before a showing earlier this month.

Attendees at the Tullynessle Hall Film Club will be able to watch C’est La Vie at the second time of asking next month.

It was meant to be shown on December 5 but the disc was found to be unplayable, meaning Can You Ever Forgive Me was shown instead.

Now viewers can see the Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano film on Thursday January 9 at 7.30pm.

Accompanying the movie will be a short called Short Changed.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Afterwards, the film programme for Tullynessle Hall will be back to normal and can be found at tullynessleandforbeshall.co.uk/filmclub.asp

Everyone is welcome to join the club, which was set up with funding from the UK Film Council.