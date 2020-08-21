Free weekly exercise sessions held in north-east town

A weekly session has been set up in a north-east town to encourage people back into exercise in a group setting.

The instructor-led class, which currently meets on the small all-weather Pitch at Turriff Sports Centre, allows participants to work at their own pace while still enjoying a group environment and support from others.

The class includes strength and balance exercises as well as walking and acts as an introduction to general fitness.

As lockdown restrictions ease further the group will be expanding the sessions to include longer walks around the Haughs in Turriff.

Instructor Jo-Anne said: “The class is aimed at beginners and people looking to get their confidence back in walking and exercise. The class time flies by with all the chatting and laughing that is going on.”

Walks are planned for Mondays at 10:30am.

If you would like to get involved, or to find out more information, email josephine.bruce@aberdeenshire.gov.uk