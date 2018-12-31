Free walking tours will teach you about Aberdeen’s history

Aberdeen residents are being given the chance to learn more about their home city.

Scot Free Tours is set to hold a series of walking tours around Aberdeen, in a bid to educate its local inhabitants.

Taking place on Friday, Saturday, January 11 and 12, the specialist tours will give attendees a sneak peak into the fascinating back story of the city, its sometimes strange inhabitants and its varied and long social history.

Tours start at the Castlegate, and can be booked by emailing scotfreetoursaberdeen@gmail.com