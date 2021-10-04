Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Love tacos? Aberdeen chain gives them for free to mark National Taco Day

By Ross Hempseed
04/10/2021, 11:18 am Updated: 04/10/2021, 11:45 am

A Mexican food chain is giving away free tacos in Aberdeen today to mark National Taco Day.

Taco Bell, which has two outlets in the Granite City, is giving customers the chance to turn taco emojis into the real crunchy treat.

National Taco Day originated in the United States as a way to celebrate Mexican food, culture and heritage.

All customers have to do to receive their freebie is to Whatsapp a taco emoji and head down to their local Taco Bell to redeem the offer.

Tacos are a traditional Mexican food with a hard corn taco shell and a variety of fillings inside.

In Aberdeen, there are stores on Union Street and the Haudagain Retail Park.

Taco Bell, successfully brought the taco emoji to the public through a petition – with 33,000 signatures – to have the food item added to the growing list of emojis you could use on your phone.

Gino Casciani, general manager for Taco Bell UK & Europe, said: “National Taco Day is an exciting date in the diary for taco fans around the world and we wanted to celebrate the annual event by offering people across the UK the chance to try a taco for free in a fun and unique way.

“Whether you consider yourself a taco connoisseur or new to the taco scene, make sure to text the taco emoji on the 4th October to transform your emoji into a real mouth-watering one.”

It is not the first time the outlet has given away free treats – when the newest one opened at Haudagain Retail Park, more than 100 diners snapped up a treat in just an hour.