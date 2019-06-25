Free sports sessions for Aberdeen schoolkids

Aberdeen youngsters can take part in free sports sessions this week.

Denis Law’s Streetsport is holding the sessions tomorrow at Tullos School in Torry from 7.30-9pm and at the Kaimhill astro football pitches in Garthdee.

On the same day, sporting activities will be open to only girls in years P6 to S2 at Cruyff Court on Catherine Street in the city centre from 4.30-5.30pm.

Meanwhile, further sessions will be taking place in Northfield and Inverurie on Thursday and Friday.

All the sessions are led by qualified coaches and experienced volunteers.

Visit denislawlegacytrust.org/locations for more information.