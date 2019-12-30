Free school uniform available for pupils at Aberdeen academy

Parents in an Aberdeen community are being given the chance to receive free school uniform for their children – as a gesture of goodwill.

A number of items for children attending Bucksburn Academy in Aberdeen have been collected, and can be picked up until January 10 free of charge.

The initiative has been started at the Beacon Centre cafe by the school, as a gesture of goodwill over what is an expensive season for many parents, and forms part of a kindness challenge which the school is currently promoting to its pupils.

There is a mixture of brand new and used items in excellent condition that anyone can pick up to replenish their child’s uniform over the colder season.

Uniform can be picked up during the hours that the Beacon Centre is open over the festive break, and items include shirts, jumpers, poloshirts and more.