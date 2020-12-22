Free school meals: Eligible pupils can claim them while learning from home in January

The Scottish Government has published new guidance for schools returning in January.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced at the weekend that schools will have a later return date next month.

They will reopen in the first week of term (January 4) for the children of key workers and the most vulnerable children only.

For the majority of pupils, the holiday period will effectively be extended until January 11 and learning will take place online until then.

The guidance revealed that any children eligible for free school meals can still claim them during their extra week off.

Local authorities will supply this through various means, including supermarket vouchers and home deliveries.

They alongside health boards will also identify vulnerable children and young people who will be attending school during the first term.

These pupils include those:

at risk of significant harm, with a child protection plan

looked after at home, or away from home

‘on the edge of care’, where families would benefit from additional support

with additional support needs, where there are one or more factors which require a significant or co-ordinated support

affected by disability

where they and/or their parents are experiencing poor physical or mental health

experiencing adversities including domestic abuse and bereavement

requiring support when they are involved in making transitions at critical stages in their lives.

Children of key workers will also be attending school during the first term.

Education Secretary John Swinney said: “These exceptional phased reopening arrangements are being put in place in light of the latest developments in the path of the virus.

“They are designed to allow an assessment of community transmission after the festive period.

“Schools that planned to open this week should follow their existing end of term arrangements. This decision has been taken because we judge that current levels of prevalence in Scotland remain safe for schools to open.

“After that, assuming we are confident we have the virus under control, we aim to reopen schools more fully. Until then, schools will go online only except for the children of key workers and the most vulnerable.

“This is a challenging time for our school staff and pupils. They have worked incredibly hard to ensure that our education system operates as normally as possible. Once again, I want to put on record my sincere thanks for their tremendous efforts.”