Free buses for Aberdeen veterans, cadets and armed forces on Remembrance Sunday

First Bus has announced it will provide free travel to all armed forces personnel, veterans and cadets for Remembrance Sunday.

All they have to do is show their uniform or a recognised ID badge to claim free travel up until 3pm on Sunday.

Andrew Jarvis, managing director of First Scotland, said: “Remembrance Sunday is an important and solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by so many in our Armed Forces and we wanted to do something to mark the occasion.

“We have a number of veterans working for First Bus across all our Scotland depots and we are very proud of their efforts and sacrifice, so this is our way of saying thank you to them as well as honouring all men and women who choose to serve and protect the freedoms our country now takes for granted.

“We hope this concession on our services will make it as easy as possible for the many veterans, armed forces personnel and cadets to attend the various remembrance services and events up and down the country on Sunday to mark the occasion.”