Free lunch to help tackle isolation in north-east’s blind veterans

North-east veterans who suffer from sight loss can now seek support from a regular lunch group.

Scottish War Blinded is welcoming veterans to a monthly meet-up at the Royal Hotel in Elgin.

Scottish War Blinded outreach worker Sheena Menzies said: “The lunch groups provide a friendly, relaxed environment for our veterans to get to know one another, share stories, have a laugh together and build friendships.

“Many of our veterans also live alone, so the meet-ups are particularly important, providing a great opportunity to make some new connections with others.

“If you’re a veteran with sight loss, or you are a relative, friend or carer of someone who is, we’d love to hear from you.”

A lunch meeting will take place on May 23 at noon in Elgin.

To contact the charity call 0800 035 6409, or get in touch online at scottishwarblinded.org.