Aberdeen uni to hold film screening and mental health discussion

An Aberdeen university is to hold a free movie screening to help raise awareness and discuss mental health.

Lecturers at the Robert Gordon University (RGU) will be showing the Disney favourite Frozen on November 11.

Members of the public have been invited along to the free event that starts at 5pm.

Mental Health Movie Monthly screens films with mental health-related themes, which are followed by discussions in a bid to break the stigma over speaking about the issues.

Scott Macpherson and Dan Warrender, mental health lecturers at RGU, started the project to help others.

Dan said: “Staff, students and the general public are all welcome.

“Refreshments will be free of charge and available throughout, and a discussion around mental health will follow.”

The screening is in room N242 of the Sir Ian Wood Building at the Garthdee campus at RGU.